Prosecutors won't seek death penalty in Searcy cold case

The Associated Press

Posted 8:46am on Friday, Jun. 09, 2017

SEARCY, Ark. Prosecutors say they won't seek the death penalty for a man charged in the death of a Searcy man who disappeared more than 20 years ago.

Brandon Lee Wheeler is charged with capital murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of Jarrod Green.

Police say Green was reported missing in October 1994. A court affidavit says that detectives received information late last year about the possible location of Green's body, and Wheeler was arrested last month in Ohio.

The Daily Citizen reports (http://bit.ly/2rUiqpC ) that a judge set Wheeler's bond at $100,000 at a hearing Thursday. Wheeler's attorney had argued that his client had no criminal history and that he believed a conviction was unlikely in the case.

