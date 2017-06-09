Wires  >  AP Music

S. Korean pop singer released from hospital after overdose

The Associated Press

Posted 4:01am on Friday, Jun. 09, 2017

SEOUL, South Korea Popular South Korean singer T.O.P. has been released from a Seoul hospital after being treated for an overdose of anti-anxiety pills.

His medical setback came after he was indicted on charges of smoking marijuana last year before he entered the country's police force to serve his mandatory military service. The drug is illegal in South Korea and the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has reportedly suspended him.

T.O.P., whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, told reporters Friday he was "sorry" as he left the hospital in a wheelchair and wearing a white mask.

T.O.P. is a member of the boy band Big Bang, which has a large following in Asia.



