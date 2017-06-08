Why Panther Island Brewing takes its Parker County peaches personally

FORT WORTH Something is happening.
The sun is up before 6:30 a.m. these days, sending people on the year’s first hunt for a tropical, or at least sandy escape.
But Friday brings a more local sign that summer is nigh upon us when Panther Island Brewing releases its Summageez seasonal brew, which is brewed with real Parker County peaches. Thirsty hop heads can ring in the summertime with a pint, or three, starting at 5 p.m.
During regular Friday taproom hours from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., visitors can get the first tastes of the adult summertime nectar, before the kegs are released to bars in Fort Worth and the mid-cities on Tuesday, and Dallas on Wednesday.
“It’s a really summery flavor. It’s light and fruity without becoming too syrupy sweet,” Panther Island operations manager Daniel Nobile said. “It’s the same sensation you get when you bite into the first peach of the season: a nice tart punch, the juiciness, but at the same time a little tartness from the skin of the peach.”
Panther Island head brewer Ryan McWhorter takes his Parker County peaches personally, too.
“It’s a pride thing for Ryan because he’s from Brock,” Nobile said.
One hundred pounds of hand-diced peaches from Hutton’s Peach Farm in Weatherford are added to half a batch of Panther Island’s Allergeez American Wheat Ale, which is already brewed with Texas honey, at the end of the brewing process. The giant teabags full of diced peaches steep in the fermenter for two days, and the first batch was kegged Thursday in preparation for the part that will feature the, also very summery, musical stylings of Fort Worth’s own Cody Culberson and food from Wayne’s Flame Barbecue.
“It’s almost like it’s steeped like a big vat of tea, or as if you were making sangria,” Nobile said. “We just let it sit in there and really absorb the flavor.”