Miles of ribbon set up at The Venetian for art installation

The Associated Press

Posted 7:56pm on Thursday, Jun. 08, 2017

LAS VEGAS An art installation made with 32 miles of satin ribbon is bringing a bright new look to the atrium of The Venetian casino-resort in Las Vegas.

Anne Patterson's work, titled "Another Sky," debuts Friday. Suspended from the atrium's 55-foot ceiling, it's composed of nearly 3,600 strands of reflective ribbon in 15 colors, including navy, plum and emerald.

Patterson has created installations with ribbon before. She says the appearance of the one in Las Vegas changes as the day progresses and light shines in through the skylight.

Guests and visitors can see it from the floor of the atrium and the balcony level.

Lisa Marchese is chief marketing officer of The Venetian and The Palazzo. She says Patterson tailored the installation to the uniqueness of the atrium.



