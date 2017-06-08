Guess which Texans are opening for Harry Styles?

British singer Harry Styles, the One Direction singer whose self-titled solo album is a Top 10 hit, decided to go with some Lone Star State talent when looking for opening acts for his upcoming tour which opens in the spring of next year.
Fort Worth’s Leon Bridges will play the Latin American dates on the tour with Styles, including shows in Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Santiago, and Buenos Aires in late May, 2018. East Texan Kacey Musgraves is set to play 20 US/Canadian concerts with Styles in North and South America with stops in New York City, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Vancouver, BC among others. This leg of the tour actually opens at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on June 5, 2018. The only other Texas date is in Houston on June 7.
LA indie-rock band Warpaint will be opening for Styles in Asia while the acts playing with him in Europe and Australia have yet to be announced. The tour starts March in Basel, Switzerland.
Bridges is currently working on his follow-up to his successful debut album, “Coming Home.”