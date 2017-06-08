Summer of Love concert pits San Francisco against promoter

SAN FRANCISCO It's not all love in the commemoration of the Summer of Love in San Francisco.
Plans for a free concert to mark the iconic summer's 50th anniversary have turned into a war of words between the city and one of its independent concert promoters.
San Francisco's Recreation and Park Department announced this week it will host the "Surrealistic Summer Solstice," a four-hour jam on June 21 in Golden Gate Park featuring more than 40 musicians.
Promoter Boots Hughston says the city usurped an event that he first proposed. The Recreation and Park Department twice denied Hughston permits for a similar concert in the park to celebrate the Summer of Love.
Park officials say Hughston's permit applications left them concerned about public safety at the events.