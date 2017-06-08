Illinois APME newspaper 2016 contest winners announced

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. Awards were given in the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors 2016 newspaper contest Thursday in Springfield.
Thirty-eight daily newspapers submitted 934 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns and photos from 2016.
A list of winners along with judge's comments can be found at http://discover.ap.org/contests/Illinois-newspaper .
The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.
---
Winners in the 2016 Illinois APME Newspaper contest:
Winners list in Division I/Small:
Breaking News: 1, Dawn Schabbing and Bill Grimes, Effingham Daily News, "Anhydrous Ammonia Leak"; 2, Katie Smith, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "McCullough Freed"; 3, Eric Olson and Brett Rowland, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Principal Alleges Sexual Harassment."
Spot News Photo: 1, Matthew Apgar, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Firefighter Silhouette"; 2, Danielle Guerra, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Saved From Drowning"; 3, Matthew Apgar, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Split in Two."
Sports Breaking News : 1, Ryan Czachorski and Keith Stewart, Effingham Daily News, "Teutopolis Post 924 Out"; 2, Eddie Carifio, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Picolotti's Return."
Sports Action Photo: 1, Owen Lasswell, Taylorville Breeze-Courier, "Pana Football"; 2, Brian O'Mahoney, The (Elgin) Courier-News, "Collision at Third"; 3, Matthew Apgar, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Pass Defense."
Feature: 1, Dawn Schabbing, Effingham Daily News, "Angel Rescued Woman Trapped in Stewardson Fog"; 2, Jamey Walston and Haley Church, Mount Carmel Register, "Veteran Visits Pen Pal After 48 Years"; 3, Kim Paisley, Taylorville Breeze-Courier, "Run Your Own Race, It's Yours to Win."
Feature Photo: 1, Brian O'Mahoney, The (Elgin) Courier-News, "Sledding"; 2, Shea Lazansky, The (Marion) Daily Republican, "Winter Wonderland"; 3, Owen Lasswell, Taylorville Breeze-Courier, "Punching Out Parkinson's."
Sports Feature: 1, Jesse Severson, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "NIU Grad Meets Lifesaver"; 2, Ryan Czachorski, Effingham Daily News, "Showing Heart"; 3, Keith Stewart, Effingham Daily News, "Senior Night Surprise."
Sports Feature Photo: 1, Brian O'Mahoney, The (Elgin) Courier-News, "Tough Loss"; 2, Brian O'Mahoney, The (Elgin) Courier-News, "Gymnastics State Champion"; 3, Michael Dann, The (Harrisburg) Daily Register, "Pregame: SIU vs. Murray State."
Column or Blog: 1, Eric Olson, DeKalb Daily Chronicle; 2, Geoffrey Ritter, Benton Evening News; 3, John Homan, The (Marion) Daily Republican.
Sports Column or Blog : 1, Eddie Carifio, DeKalb Daily Chronicle; 2, Chad Dare, Danville Commercial-News, "Tourney Streak Continues for Illinois."
Portrait/Personality: 1, Susan McKinney, Danville Commercial-News, "Dick Van Dyke"; 2, Stan Polanski, Effingham Daily News, "The Deer Hunter"; 3, Stan Polanski, Effingham Daily News, "We Are One."
Business Reporting: 1, Dawn Schabbing and Stan Polanski, Effingham Daily News, "Crossroads for Cannabis"; 2, Jesse Severson, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Shopping Small"; 3, Jillian Duchnowski, The (Freeport) Journal-Standard, "Monmouth Business Competition."
Editorial Writing: 1, Eric Olson, DeKalb Daily Chronicle; 2, Jeff Long, Effingham Daily News; 3, Renee Trappe, The (Harrisburg) Daily Register.
Headlines: 1, Kim Paisley, Taylorville Breeze-Courier; 2, Jeff Long, Effingham Daily News.
Enterprise Story: 1, Mike Danahey, The (Elgin) Courier-News, "More Overtime, Fewer Employees Better for Taxpayers"; 2, Carol Roehm, Danville Commercial-News, "Teacher Shortage"; 3, Brendan Denison, Danville Commercial-News, "Potential Problem."
General News Photo: 1, Matthew Apgar, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Rifkin Acquitted"; 2, Danielle Guerra, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Mourning Orlando Victims"; 3, Brian O'Mahoney, The (Elgin) Courier-News, "Jager Wins Silver."
Enterprise Series: 1, Brendan Denison, Danville Commercial-News, "Everything Was Black"; 2, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Mental Health Care in DeKalb County"; 3, Jillian Duchnowski, The (Freeport) Journal-Standard, "Freeport Fish Tank."
Best Use of Social Media by an Individual: 1, Brian O'Mahoney, The (Elgin) Courier-News; 2, Derrick Mason, The (Freeport) Journal-Standard; 3, Eddie Carifio, DeKalb Daily Chronicle.
Best Use of Social Media by an Institutional Account: 1, Eddie Carifio and Jesse Severson, DeKalb Daily Chronicle; 2, John LeVault and Owen Lasswell, Taylorville Breeze-Courier; 3, The (Freeport) Journal-Standard.
Spot News or Spot Sports Video: 1, John LeVault, Taylorville Breeze-Courier, "Sectional Championship"; 2, Owen Lasswell, Taylorville Breeze-Courier, "Pana vs. Marshal: Round 1"; 3, Dawn Schabbing and Charles Mills, Effingham Daily News, "Stewardson Anhydrous Ammonia Leak."
Digital Storytelling: 1, Keith Stewart and Charles Mills, Effingham Daily News, "Local Athlete Competes In International Strongman Competition"; 2, John LeVault, Taylorville Breeze-Courier, "THS Boys: 12-2 vs. Salem."
Best Website: 1, DeKalb Daily Chronicle; 2, The (Freeport) Journal-Standard; 3, Effingham Daily News.
Investigative Reporting: 1, Eric Olson, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Road to Dismissal."
Public Service: 1, Jillian Duchnowski, The (Freeport) Journal-Standard, "Freeport Fish Tank"; 2, Effingham Daily News, "Pitches to Stitches"; 3, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Fairdale - A Year Later."
Photo Sweepstakes: Matthew Apgar, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Rifkin Acquitted."
Editorial Sweepstakes: Tie: Dawn Schabbing and Stan Polanski, Effingham Daily News, "Crossroads for Cannabis"; Eric Olson, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Road to Dismissal."
General Excellence: 1, DeKalb Daily Chronicle; 2, Effingham Daily News; Tie: 3, Taylorville Breeze-Courier; 3, The (Elgin) Courier-News.
---
Winners list in Division II/Mid-Sized:
Breaking News: 1, Don O'Brien, The Quincy Herald-Whig, "Lovelace Verdict"; 2, The Quincy Herald-Whig, "Ballot Chaos"; 3, Jennifer Spratt and Kim Shute, LaSalle News-Tribune, "Investigators, Coroner Probe Property in Putnam County."
Spot News Photo: 1, Steven Davis, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "Fire on Lombard Street"; 2, John Badman, The (Alton) Telegraph, "Awkward Rescue"; 3, John Badman, The (Alton) Telegraph, "Flash Flooding Second Rescue."
Sports Breaking News: 1, Todd Hefferman, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "SIU Extends Hinson's Contract"; 2, J.T. Pedelty and William Linn, The (Ottawa) Times, "On to Indy!"; 3, Matt Schuckman, The Quincy Herald-Whig, "Brock of Ages."
Sports Action Photo: 1, Philip Marruffo, Sauk Valley Newspapers, "Header"; 2, Doug Larson, The (Ottawa) Times, "Basketball Symmetry"; 3, Michael Krabbenhoeft, Sauk Valley Newspapers, "Rodeo Ride."
Feature: 1, Tom Loewy, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "What Have We Lost?"; 2, Justin Conn, Decatur Herald & Review, "Honoring Gabby's Memory"; 3, Emily Coleman and Yadira Sanchez Olson, The Lake County News-Sun, "Immigrant Students."
Feature Photo: 1, Steven Davis, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "Smile!"; 2, Sarah Nader, Crystal Lake Northwest Herald, "Body Ball."
Sports Feature: 1, David Adam, The Quincy Herald-Whig, "Proud to be a Cancer Survivor"; 2, Dick Goss, The (Joliet) Herald-News, "The Amazing Landus Anderson"; 3, Mike DeFabo, Crystal Lake Northwest Herald, "Pitch-Count Rule Appears Ready to Pass in IHSA."
Sports Feature Photo: 1, Byron Hetzler, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "I Cleared It by This Much"; 2, Phil Carlson, The Quincy Herald-Whig, "Player of the Year"; 3, Brian O'Mahoney, The Lake County News-Sun, "Baseball Conference Champs."
Column or Blog: 1, Scott Holland, The (Ottawa) Times, "Salmagundi"; 2, Denise Crosby, The (Aurora) Beacon-News; 3, Penny Weaver, Mattoon Journal Gazette.
Sports Column or Blog: 1, Mark Tupper, Decatur Herald & Review, "Party Like It's 1945"; 2, Mike Trueblood, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail; 3, J.T. Pedelty, The (Ottawa) Times, "The Pedelty Box."
Portrait/Personality: 1, Chris Yucus, LaSalle News-Tribune, "Lincoln Portrait"; 2, Eric Ginnard, The (Joliet) Herald-News, "Billiards"; 3, Alex Paschal, Sauk Valley Newspapers, "Wood Artist."
Business Reporting: 1, Doug Wilson, The Quincy Herald-Whig, "Building Boom"; 2, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "The Business of Sin"; 3, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "Sandburg Mall."
Editorial Writing: 1, Tom Martin, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail; 2, The Editorial Board, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan; 3, Don Crim, The Quincy Herald-Whig.
Headlines: 1, Ben Levin, The Quincy Herald-Whig; 2, Rusty Schrader, Sauk Valley Newspapers; 3, David Adam, The Quincy Herald-Whig.
Enterprise Story: 1, Don O'Brien, The Quincy Herald-Whig, "Medical Marijuana Slow to Grow"; 2, John Dykstra, The Daily Journal, Kankakee, "Suicide Breaks the Silence"; 3, Sarah Freishtat, The (Aurora) Beacon-News, "East Aurora Grading Error Discovered This Spring."
General News Photo: 1, John Badman, The (Alton) Telegraph, "Free Dental Check Ups"; 2, Philip Marruffo, Sauk Valley Newspapers, "Spelling Bee"; 3, Eric Ginnard, The (Joliet) Herald-News, "Never Trump."
Enterprise Series: 1, Angel Sierra and Kathleen Schultz, Sauk Valley Newspapers, "Heroin Epidemic in the Sauk Valley"; 2, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "Our Towns"; 3, Decatur Herald & Review, "DOPESICK: The Heroin Epidemic."
Best Use of Social Media by an Individual: 1, Brett Herrmann, LaSalle News-Tribune; 2, Scott Mees, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan.
Best Use of Social Media by an Institutional Account: 1, Jay Redfern and Steve Davis, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail; 2, Evan Wixom, LaSalle News-Tribune; 3, The Quincy Herald-Whig.
Digital Storytelling: 1, Anna Schier and Lauren Leone-Cross, The (Joliet) Herald-News, "When Heroin Hits Home"; 2, Jim Bowling, Decatur Herald & Review, "Carson Transformed to Minister, Mentor."
Best Website: 1, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail; 2, Sauk Valley Newspapers; 3, The Quincy Herald-Whig.
Picture Story: 1, Steven Davis, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "Cubs' Fans Ride Emotional Rollercoaster."
Investigative Reporting: 1, Molly Parker, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Chaos Continues in Cairo"; 2, David Giuliani, The (Ottawa) Times, "Freeway Forfeitures"; 3, Angel Sierra and Kathleen Schultz, Sauk Valley Newspapers, "Rock Falls Detective Accused of Involvement in Drug Ring."
Public Service: 1, Christopher Heimerman, Sauk Valley Newspapers, "School Choice for Dixon High School"; 2, Matt Hopf, The Quincy Herald-Whig, "Critical Condition"; 3, Lauren Leone-Cross, The (Joliet) Herald-News, "Heroin Hits Home."
Photo Sweepstakes: Tie: Byron Hetzler, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "I Cleared It by This Much"; Steven Davis, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "Fire on Lombard Street."
Editorial Sweepstakes: Angel Sierra and Kathleen Schultz, Sauk Valley Newspapers, "Heroin Epidemic in the Sauk Valley."
General Excellence: Tie: 1, The Quincy Herald-Whig; 1, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail; 2, Sauk Valley Newspapers; 3, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan.
---
Winners list in Division III/Metro:
Breaking News: 1, Belleville News-Democrat, "Explosion in Maryville, Illinois"; 2, Georgette Braun and Jeff Kolkey, Rockford Register Star, "Ex-boyfriend Killed Her 16-year-old Daughter, Shot Her Mother In Face"; 3, Mary Schenk, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "Officer Shot."
Spot News Photo: 1, Jose M. Osorio, Chicago Tribune, "Grief Stricken"; 2, Todd Mizener, The (Moline) Dispatch-Rock Island Argus, "Drawing Close"; 3, John Dixon, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "Cubs Win!"
Sports Breaking News: 1, Matt Daniels and Staff, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "Lovie Smith Hired"; 2, Bob Asmussen, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "Tim Beckman"; 3, Daniel Makarewicz, The (Moline) Dispatch-Rock Island Argus, "No Statement on RI Football Protest."
Sports Action Photo: 1, Brian O'Mahoney, Tinley Park Daily Southtown, "Penalty Kicks"; 3, Paul Michna, Arlington Heights Daily Herald, "Heads Up."
Feature: 1, Frank Main, Chicago Sun-Times, "Life on a Ledge"; 2, Rosemary Regina Sobol and Mary Schmich, Chicago Tribune, "A Rare Glimpse into 8 Lives Lost"; 3, Zak Koeske, Tinley Park Daily Southtown, "Leo High School."
Feature Photo: 1, Ted Schurter, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register, "Bittersweet Wedding Day"; 2, John Starks, Arlington Heights Daily Herald, "Patiently Waiting"; 3, Max Gersh, Rockford Register Star, "Back to School."
Sports Feature: 1, Paul Sullivan and Tim Bannon, Chicago Tribune, "The Weight"; 2, Anthony Zilis, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "Sky's the Limit"; 3, Mark Lazerus, Chicago Sun-Times, "Oh, Snap, A Study of Sticks."
Sports Feature Photo: 1, Max Gersh, Rockford Register Star, "Celebratory Roar"; 2, Chris Sweda, Chicago Tribune, "Running the Field"; 3, David Zalaznik, Peoria Journal Star, "Waiting for Restroom."
Column or Blog: 1, Dahleen Glanton, Chicago Tribune; 2, Phil Luciano, Peoria Journal Star; 3, Jim Baumann, Arlington Heights Daily Herald, "Grammar Moses."
Sports Column or Blog: 1, Loren Tate, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "Tatelines"; 2, Steve Rosenbloom, Chicago Tribune, "The Rosenblog"; 3, David Haugh, Chicago Tribune, "In the Wake of the News."
Portrait/Personality: 1, E. Jason Wambsgans, Chicago Tribune, "Tavon and the Bullet"; 2, Nancy Stone, Chicago Tribune, "Recovering From Shooting"; 3, Stacey Wescott, Chicago Tribune, "Turning Scars Into Art."
Business Reporting: 1, Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz, Chicago Tribune, "Youth Unemployment"; 2, Dan Mihalopoulos, Chicago Sun-Times, "Food Trucks: A Consumer Investigation"; 3, Chicago Sun-Times, "Life After the CHA Upheaval."
Editorial Writing: 1, Angie Muhs, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register; 2, Kate Schott, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register; 3, Jim Dey and Dan Corkery, The (Champaign) News-Gazette.
Headlines: 1, Eric White, Chicago Sun-Times; 2, Jason Koch, Belleville News-Democrat; 3, Joshua Connelly, Belleville News-Democrat.
Enterprise Story: 1, Christy Gutowski and Jeff Coen, Chicago Tribune, "Dennis Hastert Accused"; 2, Frank Main, Chicago Sun-Times, "Life on a Ledge"; 3, Corina Curry, Rockford Register Star, "Sub Nation."
General News Photo: 1, Ashlee Rezin, Chicago Sun-Times, "Chicago Violence Claims NBA Star's Cousin"; 2, Ashlee Rezin, Chicago Sun-Times, "Selfless' Mother Laid to Rest"; 3, E. Jason Wambsgans, Chicago Tribune, "Jailhouse Phone Call."
Enterprise Series: 1, David Jackson and Gary Marx, Chicago Tribune, "The Price of Pork"; 2, Chicago Sun-Times, "Life After the CHA Upheaval"; 3, Marie Wilson, Arlington Heights Daily Herald, "Mental Health Series."
Best Use of Social Media by an Individual: 1, Bruce Miles, Arlington Heights Daily Herald; 2, Norm Sanders, Belleville News-Democrat; 3, Adam Poulisse, Rockford Register Star.
Best Use of Social Media by an Institutional Account: 1, Robin Daughtridge and Marianne Mather, Chicago Tribune, "Vintage Tribune"; 2, Chicago Sun-Times; 3, Jim Rossow and Staff, The (Champaign) News-Gazette.
Spot News or Spot Sports Video: 1, John Dixon, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "Cubs Win!"
Digital Storytelling: 1, Frank Main and Rex Chekal, Chicago Sun-Times, "Life on a Ledge"; 2, Rich Saal, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register, "Counter Culture"; 3, Fred Zwicky, Peoria Journal Star, "Redneck Fishing Tournament."
Best Website: 1, Chicago Tribune; 2, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register; 3, Chicago Sun-Times.
Picture Story: 1, Brian Cassella, Chicago Tribune, "The Next Day"; 2, Fred Zwicky, Peoria Journal Star, "Megan's Journey."
Investigative Reporting: 1, Lexi Cortes, Belleville News-Democrat, "Public Official Tried to Hide Use of Government Credit Card for Personal Purchases"; 2, Michael Berens and Patricia Callahan, Chicago Tribune, ""Suffering in Secret"; 3, Chicago Tribune, "Chicago's Cop Crisis."
Public Service: 1, Chicago Tribune, "Chicago Violence: A City Wounded"; 2, Chicago Tribune, "Dangerous Doses"; 3, Jim Slusher and Editorial Board, Arlington Heights Daily Herald, "The Press and the Public Trust."
Photo Sweepstakes: E. Jason Wambsgans, Chicago Tribune, "Tavon and the Bullet."
Editorial Sweepstakes: Paul Sullivan and Tim Bannon, Chicago Tribune, "The Weight."
General Excellence: 1, Chicago Tribune; 2, Chicago Sun-Times; 3, The (Champaign) News-Gazette.
News Innovator of the Year: Belleville News-Democrat, "Social Headlines."