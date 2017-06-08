Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Third man arrested in investigation of Salina man's death

Posted 11:51am on Thursday, Jun. 08, 2017

SALINA, Kan. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says a third man has been arrested as part of the investigation into the death of a Salina man.

Soldan says 34-year-old Brandon Lee St. Clair, of Salina, was arrested on first-degree murder charges late Wednesday. He has not been formally charged.

Two other men were arrested on murder charges earlier Wednesday in the death of 29-year-old Brandon Lee Shelby. His body was found Tuesday a mile northeast of Salina.

Soldan did not explain what role St Clair might have played in the alleged murder.

St Clair is also facing charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff said Thursday he didn't believe investigators are looking for any other suspects in the case.



