Performer attacked at San Diego rap concert, brawl erupts

The Associated Press

Posted 9:31am on Thursday, Jun. 08, 2017

SAN DIEGO San Diego police say a brawl erupted at a rap concert when someone rushed the stage and knocked out a singer.

A police statement says the incident occurred about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at Observatory North Park.

The attack triggered a fight between security staff and about 10 other people.

At some point a 19-year-old man was stabbed by an unknown person.

Police say that victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.

The performer was taken off the stage by security personnel.



