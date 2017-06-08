Wires  >  AP Entertainment

El Dorado gears up for arts district's grand opening

Posted 9:11am on Thursday, Jun. 08, 2017

EL DORADO, Ark. A planned $100 million entertainment district in El Dorado has a new name as the city gears up for a grand opening later this year.

The entertainment district will be called the Murphy Arts District. The first phase of the project is a music hall, amphitheater, restaurant and children's play area. The second phase is a $32 million renovation of the 1920s Rialto Theater plus the creation of a new art gallery, exhibition hall and artist-in-residence quarters.

Officials say the district is named for El Dorado-based companies Murphy USA, Murphy Oil Corp. and Deltic Timber Corp.

The El Dorado News-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2siX5ZA ) that the five-day, grand-opening event in September will feature concerts from Brad Paisley, Train, ZZ Top, Ludacris, Smokey Robinson and others.

