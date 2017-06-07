Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Rhode Island's Gaspee revolt becoming virtual reality game

The Associated Press

Posted 11:36pm on Wednesday, Jun. 07, 2017

PROVIDENCE, R.I. A Rhode Island act of rebellion that was one of the precursors to the American Revolution is being turned into a virtual reality game.

Friday marks the 245th anniversary of the Gaspee Affair, when a group of colonists set fire to a British ship in Narragansett Bay on June 9, 1772.

A group of Brown University students is now working to adapt the history of the burning of the Gaspee into a virtual reality educational experience for students in middle and high schools.

Rhode Island's Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse discussed the project on Tuesday during an annual speech he gives on the Senate floor commemorating the 1772 event.

Rhode Island residents also are scheduled to mark the occasion during this weekend's annual Gaspee Days celebration and parade in Warwick.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me