Colorado day care provider pleads guilty in infant's death

The Associated Press

Posted 11:06pm on Wednesday, Jun. 07, 2017

PUEBLO, Colo. A southern Colorado day care provider has pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from the death of a 9-month-old boy

The Pueblo Chieftain reports https://goo.gl/YbSgRv 45-year-old Christine Humphrey pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted child abuse resulting in the April 29, 2016, death of Rhett Walker, who was found unresponsive at Humphrey's in-home day care in Florence.

According to a lawsuit filed in Fremont County District Court, the boy died of asphyxia as a result of strangulation from the chest strap of the car seat in which he had been left unattended for about 1 ½ hours.

Humphrey is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 6.

Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com



