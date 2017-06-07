Wires  >  AP Music

Winners of the 2017 CMT Music Awards

Posted 9:36pm on Wednesday, Jun. 07, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. A list of winners at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which aired live Wednesday from the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

— Video of the year: Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

— Male video of the year: Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

— Female video of the year: Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"

— Duo video of the year: Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y."

— Group video of the year: Little Big Town, "Better Man"

— Breakthrough video of the year: Lauren Alaina, "Road Less Traveled"

— Collaborative video of the year: Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood, "The Fighter"

— CMT performance of the year: Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, "Want to Want Me" (from "CMT Crossroads")

— Social superstar of the year: Keith Urban



