Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Jury selected in trial of bride accused of hiring hit man

The Associated Press

Posted 6:26pm on Wednesday, Jun. 07, 2017

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. A jury of three women and three men will decide whether a newlywed bride tried to hire a hit man to kill her husband.

The West Palm Beach, Florida, jury that will hear the case against 34-year-old Dalia Dippolito was finalized Wednesday. The panel was chosen from a pool of 300 prospects over four days.

Opening statements in her third trial are expected Thursday. The case drew national attention when a video of her alleged 2009 solicitation to an undercover police officer went viral and was shown on the television show "Cops."

A 2011 conviction and 20-year sentence were overturned on appeal. A retrial last fall ended with a hung jury.

The trial is expected to take about two weeks.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me