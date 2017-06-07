Casa Mañana’s ‘Rock of Ages’ socked by poor sound

FORT WORTH The trend of musicals going self-deprecatingly meta (“we’re in a musical, isn’t it nuts?”) is growing tiresome, but at least the creators of the 2005 musical “Rock of Ages” acknowledge that the show itself is dumb.
It’s “poop jokes and Whitesnake songs,” the narrator says, before admitting that it’s OK because he likes those kinds of jokes and songs.
It’s as if he knows that most of the songs in this hair-metal jukebox show feature lyrics ranging from cliché (Poison’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” Foreigner’s “I Want to Know What Love Is”) to inane (Europe’s “The Final Countdown,” one of the worst songs from the era of unimaginative concert videos). There are bright spots (Pat Benatar’s “Shadows of the Night,” Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It”), but they’re rare.
Like any dopey musical, it can be saved with a first-rate staging. The season-closing production at Casa Mañana isn’t there, though. Perhaps it choked on Aqua Net funes and bleach for acid-washed denim; or burned itself with a crimping iron.
Directed by Adam John Hunter, “Rock of Ages” opened Saturday night, and while there are a few knockout performances, the whole bandana-adorned affair was set back by terrible sound. Much of the spoken dialogue was barely audible — a common complaint heard in lobby at intermission.
Normally, minor sound glitches with miking and balance wouldn’t warrant mention, but in this case, it was constant. Worse, it almost always hampered the energy of the cast as they launched into the songs, rawk songs, mind you, performed by an onstage band (music director James Cunningham on keyboards, Dan Peters and Joe Lee on guitars, Neil Anderson-Himmelspach on bass and John Bryant on drums). They should slay the audience like music-video wind turned up to 11.
In the book by Chris D’Arienzo, the songs (arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp) are shoehorned into a narrative (same model as the slightly less dopey “Mamma Mia”). Characters are broad caricatures, which is fitting for a riff on L.A.’s late-1980s hair-metal scene.
Dennis (Christian Whelan) owns a rock club, where employees include funnyman Lonny (John Hays) and bumpkin-with-starlet-dreams waitress Sherrie (Shannon Mullen). She digs budding rocker Drew (James Scheider), but ends up in a one-night stand with the Axl Rose-like Stacee Jaxx (Adam Michaels).
And because there’s gotta be bad guys, throw in some cartoony German developers, Hertz (Bob Hess) and overly-effeminate-but-definitely-not-gay Franz (Charlie H. Ray), and a plot with hippie protester Regina (Laura Wetsel).
When Sherrie is fired and needs money, she turns to a brothel run by Justice (M. Denise Lee).
It’s OK, dude. It’ll all work out if these characters “Don’t Stop Believin’.” That’s what happens in musicals, right?
Hunter’s production adds fun touches like having beer sold in the aisles during the show (by girls wearing Daisy Dukes), and encourages the audience to sing along. (Ours did. Loudly.) There are some ill-advised ad-libs, such as a never-funny joke about an underage girl.
The vocal performances by Michaels and Mullen are high points, and Hays’ energy is infectious. Choreographer Jeremy Dumont has fun with the Tawny Kitaen video-vixen-inspired dancing.
Sure, “Rock of Ages” wants nothing higher-minded than stupid fun, a point it loves to make. Too bad you can’t always hear it.