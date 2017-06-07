TMS’ Hawg Heaven BLT Dawg is a worldly creation

FORT WORTH Texas Motor Speedway is introducing the Hawg Heaven BLT Dawg for this weekend's Rainguard Water Sealers 600 INDYCAR/NASCAR/Stadium Super Tripleheader in Fort Worth.
The BLT Dawg is the latest in the speedway's bacon-infused treats from Lincoln Engstrom, Levy Restaurants’ executive chef.
The BLT Dawg's ingredients are East-West Kobe beef frank, crispy thick-cut bacon, Italian-inspired double tomato bruschetta, and a Korean fusion smoky bacon kimchee instead of lettuce. It is then topped off with a French-inspired fine herb aioli sauce and served on a poppy seed bun.
“The Verizon IndyCar Series is a global sport, so I decided to use flavors from around the world to create the Hawg Heaven BLT Dawg,” Engstrom said. “As with the other items, it features plenty of bacon but the ingredients mesh well together and turns this BLT Dawg into a special meal. I'm sure race fans at Texas Motor Speedway during the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 will enjoy eating this version of this popular line of concession items.”
The BLT Dawg will only be available at concession stand 405 on the concourse inside the Gate 4 main grandstand entrance and will sell for $12.
Past Hawg Heaven items include the the Burro Grande, Bacon Cotton Candy, Shake 'n Bacon Brew bacon-infused beer milkshake, BBQ Melt, Ranchero Dawg and the Three Little Pigs for last November's AAA Texas 500.
TMS' latest bacon creation will debut at this weekend's INDYCAR race.
For further information and tickets for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series winstaronlinegaming.com 400, SPEED Energy Stadium Super Trucks and the Texas Off-Road Ruckus expo and the Rainguard Water Sealers 600, visit texasmotorspeedway.com or call 817-215-8500.