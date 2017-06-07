‘Wanna swap?’ Pho, sushi restaurants trade places July 1 in Hulen-area shakeup

FORT WORTH Call it a restaurant version of “Trading Spaces.”
The popular Pho & Grill wanted to expand in its Overton Ridge Boulevard shopping center space. A few doors down, Sushi Tao wanted someplace more cozy.
“One day our ice machine broke and I went to ask for ice,” Pho & Grill owner “ Tony” Tran said.
“We started talking business and they said, ‘Wanna swap?’ I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ ”
Pho & Grill will switch there by mid-July, taking over a larger restaurant space with room to handle the growing crowds for pho and Vietnamese dishes.
Sushi Tao moves into the more cozy, attractive space that was formerly Red Door Bistro. It’ll reopen later in the summer.
Both restaurants remain open in the current locations until July 1.
“We just have to do some minor stuff to make each place Vietnamese or Japanese,” Tran said.
Sushi Tao, open 10 years, is popular for a crunchy chicken salad and “super dragon” roll.
Pho & Grill has been crowded at lunch for its homestyle pho, spring rolls and crispy rice dishes, particularly crispy rice with salmon.
“There is so much demand now for pho,” Tran said. “It’s amazing how it’s taken off.”
Until July 1, Pho & Grill remains open for lunch and dinner daily except Tuesdays at 4938 Overton Ridge Blvd.; 817-292-3311, phofortworth.com. A No. 2 location is at 6220 Camp Bowie Blvd.
Sushi Tao is currently open for lunch and dinner daily in the future Pho & Grill space, 4954 Overton Ridge Blvd.; 817-294-7200, sushitao.net.
Pancake party
The Ol’ South Pancake House is getting ready for a birthday, and this time it’s also a charity party.
Ol’ South will celebrate its 55th anniversary June 27, serving breakfast at the original 1962 prices. Pancakes will sell for 90 cents, miniature “Dutch baby” German pancakes for 85 cents, bacon-and-egg platters for $1.80.
All proceeds — every penny — will be donated to Cook Children’s Medical Center, owner Rex Benson said.
Ol’ South is open 24 hours daily at 1509 S. University Drive, 817-336-0311; olsouthpancakehouse.com.
New Rooster downtown
The second Black Rooster Cafe and bakery will open in mid-July in the downtown space vacated by La Perla.
That makes two new Roosters this summer. The third will open in August back-to-back with owner Immy Khan’s legacy cafe, The Lunch Box, in the Village at Camp Bowie shopping center, Khan said Wednesday.
Both new Roosters and the original on Forest Park Boulevard will offer artisan pastries, desserts, coffees and lunch sandwiches. The Houston Street location has a prime spot between big hotels and next to a new Fairfield Inn & Suites due to open by year’s end.
“We feel like we can bring something different to the downtown customer,” Khan said.
The Black Rooster serves Marfa-based Big Bend Coffee Roasters blends but will start a “roaster of the month,” he said.
The original location is open daily except Mondays at 2430 Forest Park Blvd.; 817-924-1600, roosterbakery.com.
The new Camp Bowie Boulevard location will share kitchens with The Lunch Box; 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd., eatthelunchbox.com.
BBQ redux
Smokey Mae’s Pit BBQ has reopened west of Mansfield, newly expanded and retooled to handle demand for open-pit Hill Country-style barbecue.
Smokey Mae’s opened last month, but closed briefly for more training and organization.
On a visit this week, the brisket and sausage were top-notch and the beans and brisket-bacon mac-and-cheese both better than expected. But there was still confusion in the dining room, where diners getting drink refills collided with diners needing sauces, plasticware or complimentary ranch beans.
Smokey Mae’s is open daily at 8120 Rendon Bloodworth Road (Farm Road 1187, the western extension of Debbie Lane); 817-592-0202, smokeymaesbbq.com.