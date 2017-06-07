Florida Georgia Line, Jason Derulo add their voices to ESPN

Wires  >  AP Music

LOS ANGELES Country duo Florida Georgia Line and R&B artist Jason Derulo have been tapped to help country singer Hank Williams Jr.'s return to "Monday Night Football."

A spokesperson for the ESPN program said Wednesday the singers will all perform "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Monday Night," a remix of Williams' single "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight."

Florida Georgia Line and Derulo will also join Williams in the opening video broadcast, which features weekly team-specific lyrics and visuals based on the 2017 NFL season.

ESPN on Monday announced Williams' return. It dropped him in 2011 after he compared then-President Barack Obama golfing with then-House Speaker John Boehner to Adolf Hitler golfing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



