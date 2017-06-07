Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Lee nets $1.3M in first fundraiser for Tennessee gov's bid

The Associated Press

Posted 12:31pm on Wednesday, Jun. 07, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee has raised $1.3 million for his campaign at his first major fundraiser.

The Franklin businessman held the Monday evening event at a barn owned by Christian music star Michael W. Smith.

Lee's haul is just above the $1.25 million that fellow GOP candidate Randy Body collected at his first fundraiser in April.

It isn't the first foray into Tennessee politics for Smith. He was also a prominent supporter of former U.S. Rep. Zach Wamp's unsuccessful bid for the Republican nomination for governor in 2010.

The Lee campaign also announced it is adding Anna McDonald, a former finance director for the state Republican Party, as its chief fundraiser.

Lee embarked on a 95-day RV tour of all 95 Tennessee counties after launching his bid in April.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me