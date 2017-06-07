Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Director: Stacy Keach had a heart attack during Chicago play

CHICAGO Goodman Theatre artistic director Robert Falls says actor Stacy Keach suffered a heart attack during the opening night of a play at the venue in Chicago.

Goodman officials say the 76-year-old Keach is to be released from a Chicago-area hospital on Wednesday. The May 30 performance of "Pamplona," with Keach starring as Ernest Hemingway, was canceled halfway through when the actor appeared unwell. The entire run of the one-man play has since been canceled.

Falls, who directed "Pamplona," says he visited Keach on Tuesday and found him in good spirits. He says Keach was sitting up and studying the script and asked "'when are we rescheduling?'"

Falls says the Goodman could re-stage "Pamplona" next year.

Keach is best known for playing the private eye "Mike Hammer" in several TV series.



