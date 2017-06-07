Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar headline New Orleans festival

The Associated Press

Posted 1:31am on Wednesday, Jun. 07, 2017

NEW ORLEANS The Foo Fighters have been named the headliner of a Halloween weekend music and arts festival in New Orleans.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2rSWoWb ) the band, along with fellow alternative rockers The Killers, rapper Kendrick Lamar, DJ Snake and electronic band LCD Soundsystem were announced on Tuesday as the main acts of the 19th Voodoo Festival.

From Oct. 27-29 the artists join a lineup of more than 70 acts performing at the City Park Festival Grounds.

The festival is the second produced by C3 Presents, which also organizes the Austin City Limits Festival in Texas and Chicago's Lollapalooza.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Three-day general admission costs $140 plus taxes and fees. Three-day tickets for VIPs are $400 plus taxes and fees and platinum tickets are $1050.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me