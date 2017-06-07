Deep Ellum taco war: Revolver vs. Bowls & Tacos

After a long wait, Fort Worth’s Revolver Taco Lounge opened a Dallas location in April in Deep Ellum.
About a month later, Bowls & Tacos, a sister restaurant to Deep Ellum’s Braindead Brewing, opened in the neighborhood.
And there’s already a war on.
It’s not about the “Bowls” at Bowls & Tacos, which are poke bowls, one of the latest iterations of a dining trend that’s gotten so common that even chain restaurants are selling poke, often described as “Hawaiian sushi.”
It’s not even all about the tacos, although tacos could be used as weapons. Metaphorically speaking.
Both restaurants have Fort Worth connections: Regino Rojas has run the Fort Worth operation of the upscale, Michoacan-style Revolver Taco Lounge since 2011.
After a long tenure on West Seventh Street, during which Rojas had battles with his landlord, he finally moved the Fort Worth Revolver to its current Forest Park Boulevard location, a move made while he’d been trying to launch the Dallas location.
One of the people behind Bowls & Tacos is Sam Wynne, son of DFW restaurant/club king Shannon Wynne. The younger Wynne was involved in the launch of Rodeo Goat and Bird Cafe, both among the Wynne operations in Fort Worth, before going off on his own to found Braindead Brewing.
Rojas, who is known for social-media posts that are funny, contentious and often both, fired the first shot with a May 30 post on Twitter saying that he was “surprised and [disappointed that] the guys from Bowls & Tacos are trying to get my tortillera.”
What looks like a misspelling of “tortilleria” is apparently correct: According to Eater Dallas, Rojas “accuses Bowls & Tacos of attempting to poach one of its prep cooks, a ‘tortillera’ responsible for making the restaurant’s tortillas” (although we found a completely different meaning when we looked up “tortillera”).
Rojas, whose mother handles the tortilla-making at his Fort Worth restaurant, also appeared to be taking a shot at Bowls & Tacos not knowing enough about taco heritage: “It’s sad because the chef is Mexicanish! And all he have to do is research his ... heritage!” (Note: The spelling has been corrected and an expletive deleted.)
Less than an hour later, Rojas posted: “Taco war is on!” Revolver has also been sending out a series of tweets with a #tacowars hashtag on the @revolvertaco Twitter feed.
Wynne responded on Wednesday on his own Facebook page: “Hey Regino Rojas, why you so mad? No one tried to steal any tortilla ladies from you, dude. Ours is named Dianella, she’s worked with me for a year and she’s part of my family.”
Wynne adds that from the first time he bought Rojas a shot of mezcal at The Armoury, a Deep Ellum gastropub, he thought that he and Rojas were friends.
“Regardless of how you feel about me, I’m happy to have you in my neighborhood, and happy to see you helping to change us from a pizza neighborhood to a Tacos and Octopus neighborhood,” Wynne wrote, possibly referring to Revolver’s pulpo — octopus — taco.
This could all turn into a taco throwdown good enough to eat. One of Revolver’s tweets challenges Bowls & Tacos to a head-to-head taco war with three styles: traditional, innovative and each restaurant’s best taco. And in three venues: In Bowls & Tacos’ kitchen, in Revolver’s and on the street.
We challenge @BowlsAndTacos to a taco war! 3 styles 1 traditional 2 inovative 3your best taco 1yoir kitchen 2on mine 3 in the street!— REVOLVER TACO LOUNGE (@revolvertaco) May 31, 2017
Bowls & Tacos has picked up the gauntlet thrown down by Revolver (given the restaurant’s pistol motif, the duel analogy is fitting) and accepted the challenge.
Now that's the taco world I know right there. We aren't scared. Let's do it. https://t.co/bD5kRn89EP— BowlsAndTacos (@BowlsAndTacos) May 31, 2017
Revolver brings some pretty heavy artillery to this fight, and this time we’re talking about food, not guns: It is widely regarded as one of the best taquerias in DFW, has been lauded in Texas Monthly and was featured on Travel Channel’s “Bizarre Foods America.”
There is much more going on there than tacos, which range from $2.50 for the vegetarian calabacitas to $20 for an elaborate order of four duck tacos. (If you really want to splurge, though, go for the $28 birria de cabrito.)
Bowls & Tacos does street-style tacos, and aside from the poke side of things, the menu skews closer to a taqueria like Salsa Limon than it does to, say, Torchy’s Tacos, with al pastor, barbacoa and lengua tacos among the offerings, with all tacos having a whimiscal-seeming $1.84 price tag.
On top of the restaurant feud was the extra element of Jose Ralat, who writes the Taco Trail blog, taking a shot at Bowls & Tacos in a comment on Rojas’ original post: “If it makes you feel better, the tacos are mediocre to bad, and the flour tortillas suck,” Ralat said of B&T, which says on its website that the tortillas are handmade.
Ralat added that B&T appears so trend-jumping that it should “change its name to Bandwagon.”
In the same post where he originally replied to Rojas, Wynne also responded to Ralat: “[We’re] working on a daily special for you called ‘Bandwagon.’ I’ve always respected and followed your pursuit of the next taco. I was really looking forward to hearing what you had to say about us, because I am very proud of our tacos.”
As DFW.com contributor Teresa Gubbins points out on her main gig at CultureMap Dallas, there has been some national debate about cultural appropriation of Mexican food by Anglos. Most notably, an Anglo-run Portland burrito pop-up, quickly closed after charges of cultural appropriation and even recipe theft.
But David Pena, the executive chef at Bowls & Tacos, says on his own Facebook page that this isn’t about ethnicity.
“White and Mexican have no part in this,” Pena wrote. “My tacos are mine. Gino’s are his. They are very personal and different. But I’ll sure as hell put my tacos up against anyone.”
This is sort of like a cross-neighborhood rivalry, with Revolver near the west end of Deep Ellum at 2701 Main St. (about a block from Braindead Brewing) and Bowls & Tacos toward the east end, at 3400 Commerce St.
So far, a date and a judge for the duel haven’t been set.