Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Milo Yiannopoulos fan files lawsuit against Berkeley

The Associated Press

Posted 11:51pm on Tuesday, Jun. 06, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO A fan of right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos (MY'-loh yuh-NAH'-poh-lihs) has filed a lawsuit against the regents of the University of California, the mayor of Berkeley and a slew of others over alleged civil rights and First Amendment violations.

The lawsuit in federal court in Northern California alleges University of California and other officials curtailed the rights of Kiara Robles by subjecting her and other invitees to bodily harm because they were expressing a different viewpoint.

The Oakland resident planned to attend a Feb. 1 speech by Yiannopoulos at UC Berkeley's campus that was cancelled after protests turned violent.

The lawsuit filed Monday also names House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Party Chairman John Burton and wealthy investor George Soros.

UC Berkeley said in a statement it will mount a "vigorous and successful defense of its actions, and looks forward to contesting this collection of false claims."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me