Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Actor Stacy Keach suffered heart attack playing Hemingway

The Associated Press

Posted 5:36pm on Tuesday, Jun. 06, 2017

CHICAGO Medical tests show that when actor Stacy Keach became confused during the May 30 premiere performance in Chicago of "Pamplona" he was suffering a heart attack.

Because of Keach's illness, the entire run of the one-man play about author Ernest Hemingway was canceled.

Goodman Theatre artistic director and "Pamplona" director Robert Falls said Tuesday he visited the 76-year-old Keach and found him in good spirits. He said Keach was sitting up and studying the script and asked "'when are we rescheduling?'"

Falls says the Goodman's next season is already set. However, a likely spot for the Goodman to re-stage "Pamplona" would be next year.

The Goodman says plans are for Keach to remain in Chicago until he has recuperated.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me