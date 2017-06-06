The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending June 4, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):
1. Into the Water by Paula Hawkins - 9780735211216 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
2. Come Sundown by Nora Roberts - 9781250123107 - (St. Martin's Press)
3. The Fix by David Baldacci - 9781455586554 - (Grand Central Publishing)
4. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate by Al Franken - 9781455540433 - (Grand Central Publishing)
5. No Middle Name by Lee Child - 9780399593581 - (Random House Publishing Group)
6. Promise Me Forever by Debbie Macomber - 9781941824054 - (Random House Publishing Group)
7. Play Dead by Harlan Coben - 9781101443613 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. Same Beach, Next Year by Dorothea Benton Frank - 9780062390806 - (William Morrow)
9. 16th Seduction by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro - 9780316553452 - (Little, Brown and Company)
10. The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood - 9780547345666 - (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
