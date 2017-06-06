Around Cowtown: Rob Redwine and Friends at Magnolia Motor Lounge

Sunday, I walked into Magnolia Motor Lounge and saw 9-year-old Jack Barksdale on stage belting out Townes Van Zandt’s “No Deal” and playing guitar.
He was on stage with local heavy hitters at a song swap hosted by Rob Redwine. They went down the roster, each playing a song.
“I think God wanted me to be a musician,” Redwine said later. “I don’t really know. I just know that I have an ability to write a lot of songs, and the way that the music world is going right now — it’s an odd time for music just being that nobody is buying records anymore.
“Everything’s streaming. I think it’s totally needed in the world, so I get a lot of satisfaction just making people happy.”
Redwine first saw Barksdale at a benefit show in Stephenville and was instantly impressed.
“He’s an old soul. It’s crazy to see that,” Redwine said. “There’s no way a 9-year-old should be one, as good as he is, and two, as fearless as he is. He’s played in venues; there’s five or six hundred people up there. It’s amazing to watch that kind of spark in a kid like that.”
Barksdale asked his parents for guitar lessons when he was 4 years old, but since his hands were too small, they got him fiddle lessons instead. Still, he insisted on the guitar, and when he was a couple of years older, he found himself on a family vacation in Luckenbach, posing with his guitar for a photo.
Someone asked him if he was going to play the song circle, so he did — playing a Johnny Cash song and then one of his own.
Since then he’s played all over, and at 9, he is the consummate professional onstage.
As we cycled through each performer throughout the night, each one had a slightly different take on the craft including one who tended a bit more towards comedy, and a bit blue at that. At times, Barksdale had to put his hands over his ears.
Redwine, who is playing at Magnolia Motor Lounge every Monday through June, played a song that he wrote called “If I Only Had a Heart,” a song that apparently has been recently recorded in Nashville by an artist Redwine was not at liberty to name.
“I wrote it kinda based around ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ ” Redwine told me. “It’s coming from anybody that’s ever been through a bad relationship, and they just get burned so many times in that same relationship they finally realized ‘what do I care?’
“It’s based around the Tin Man not having a heart — just saying ‘My heart would be broken if I only had one.’ It’s been cut twice in Nashville, and I’m hoping it’s going to produce some really good things this year.”
This is about as close to romantic songsmiths as Redwine is likely to get.
“Man, I found that I don’t write a whole like of love songs because they’re not easy to write for me.” Redwine said. “I write a lot of things like Old West gunfighters and war songs.
“My last record was called ‘One Bullet Left.’ It was about a mythical old outlaw gunfighter that was on the run from some lynch mob, and he was held up in the house, and they’re trying to burn the house down and burn him out.
He’s firing out the window, and he runs out of bullets — he’s got one bullet left, and they’re coming up after him and what does he do with the bullet.”