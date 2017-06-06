Wires  >  AP Music

Cyndi Lauper to help turn 'Working Girl' film into a musical

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

Posted 3:16pm on Tuesday, Jun. 06, 2017

NEW YORK A 1980s movie that starred Melanie Griffith as a secretary who breaks out of the typing pool is heading to the stage as a musical. Cyndi Lauper will write the songs for the "Working Girl" adaptation.

Producers Fox Stage Productions and Aged In Wood Productions said Tuesday they'll adapt the Mike Nichols-directed film for Broadway, with "Kinky Boots" composer Lauper teaming up with "New Girl" writer and "Tigers Be Still" playwright Kim Rosenstock on the story.

A production timeline will be announced later.

Griffith starred in the 1988 film as a shrewd, ambitious secretary who uses tricks worthy of the CIA to climb to the top of the corporate ladder. Sigourney Weaver played her boss. Harrison Ford was her love interest.

Others who had roles include Joan Cusack, Oliver Platt, Kevin Spacey, Olympia Dukakis and David Duchovny.



