You’ll fall for Prophets and Outlaws’ latest exclusive video

They can lay it on thick, and they can lull you into a soulful sleepy euphoria, sometimes all in the same song.
It’s a measure of a band charting new territory in the Texas music scene, playing what lead singer Matt Boggs calls Texas Soul alongside country acts, when his band’s inspiration was begotten from an altogether more eclectic set of voices.
You can hear it all over Prophets and Outlaws’ latest exclusive video for the Star-Telegram, playing as the DFW.com House Band.
Boggs’ vocals start thick on Alicia Keys’ 2001 hit “Fallin’” before keyboardist Jamie Ringholm chimes in with a subdued jazzy interlude reminiscent of something the Doors would have laced one of their trippy tracks with in the late 1960s.
PAO has been known to cover “Fallin’ ” from time to time, if the mood strikes on the road.
“The first things I learned on piano were beats by Dr. Dre,” Ringholm said. “But upon hearing artists like Neal Evans [of Soulive] and John Medeski [of Medeski, Martin & Wood], I knew that was how I wanted to play.”
The song is part of the band’s video series focusing on female influences through the years. Head over to the official Prophets and Outlaws Youtube channel each week in June to check out new videos by great female artists who have influenced the band.
“We all have different influences musically, and we thought it would be really cool to do some of our favorite female artists’ songs,” guitarist Steven Guckenheimer said. “So for the month of June we will give tribute to some of them and give people a glimpse of their influence on us.”