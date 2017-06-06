Pennsylvania casino apologizing over 'handicap' concert area

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. A Pennsylvania casino is apologizing after people with disabilities complained that seating arrangements for weekly tribute band concerts are humiliating and shameful.
A spokeswoman says the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino near Wilkes-Barre will move the Americans With Disabilities Act seating area to a "better location" and apologized for complaints about a free concert Thursday by an AC/DC tribute band.
In past years, people with disabilities were seated on a party patio nearer the stage. This year, the patio is reserved for VIPs with "elite player" cards. Customers like Stephanie Cbello complained on Facebook that they were restricted to a roped off area where they couldn't see and the sound was muffled.
Some observers noted the patio was nearly empty, while thousands of other patrons — including those with disabilities — were herded together farther away.