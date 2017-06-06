Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Pennsylvania casino apologizing over 'handicap' concert area

The Associated Press

Posted 11:11am on Tuesday, Jun. 06, 2017

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. A Pennsylvania casino is apologizing after people with disabilities complained that seating arrangements for weekly tribute band concerts are humiliating and shameful.

A spokeswoman says the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino near Wilkes-Barre will move the Americans With Disabilities Act seating area to a "better location" and apologized for complaints about a free concert Thursday by an AC/DC tribute band.

In past years, people with disabilities were seated on a party patio nearer the stage. This year, the patio is reserved for VIPs with "elite player" cards. Customers like Stephanie Cbello complained on Facebook that they were restricted to a roped off area where they couldn't see and the sound was muffled.

Some observers noted the patio was nearly empty, while thousands of other patrons — including those with disabilities — were herded together farther away.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me