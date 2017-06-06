Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Josh Duggar seeks to join sisters' privacy suit

Posted 10:31am on Tuesday, Jun. 06, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Lawyers for reality TV personality Josh Duggar say he faced "unwarranted public scrutiny" after his sisters were revealed to have told police they'd been molested by him.

Duggar's lawyers made the comment in a complaint in which he's seeking to join his sisters' breach-of-privacy lawsuit. They're suing the city of Springdale and Washington County, Arkansas, and publishers of InTouch Weekly, which first revealed their identities.

The siblings were among the "19 Kids and Counting" on the TLC reality show that chronicled the personal life of Arkansas parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The show was pulled from the network after reports surfaced in 2015 that Josh Duggar had molested sisters Jill Duggar Dillard, Jessa Duggar Seewald, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Joy Duggar.

The siblings allege investigators promised them confidentiality after a tipster reported the molestation.



