Milo self-publishing book dropped by Simon and Schuster

The Associated Press

Posted 9:46am on Tuesday, Jun. 06, 2017

NEW YORK Milo Yiannopoulos has found a publisher he can work with: himself.

And his fans have already made "Dangerous" No. 1 on Amazon.com

The right-wing journalist and speaker known for his vicious rhetoric is self-publishing the memoir that Simon & Schuster dropped in February amid ongoing criticism that it had signed up Yiannopoulos. In a recent Facebook post, Yiannopoulos billed the upcoming release, scheduled for July 4, as "the most controversial book in a generation." As of midday Tuesday, "Dangerous" had topped Amazon's best-seller list. Yiannopoulos is releasing the work through his own "Dangerous Books."



