Cubs place closer Wade Davis on paternity leave

The Associated Press

Posted 5:56pm on Monday, Jun. 05, 2017

CHICAGO The Chicago Cubs have placed closer Wade Davis on paternity leave and recalled right-hander Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa.

Davis and his wife, Katelyn, are expecting their second child. The 31-year-old Davis is 2-0 with a microscopic 0.89 ERA and 12 saves in his first season with Chicago after he was acquired in an offseason trade with Kansas City.

Floro made two appearances with the Cubs last month, allowing six runs in 6 1/3 innings.

The team announced the moves before Monday night's game against Miami.

