Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

What happened in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial

The Associated Press

Posted 5:11pm on Monday, Jun. 05, 2017

NORRISTOWN, Pa. Key developments in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial on Monday:

PROSECUTION OPENING STATEMENT: Assistant District Attorney Kristen Feden used Cosby's words against him, citing a deposition he gave in accuser Andrea Constand's 2005 civil lawsuit in which he acknowledged giving her pills and penetrating her with his fingers as she lay on a couch at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Feden told jurors Constand "couldn't say no."

DEFENSE OPENING STATEMENT: Defense lawyer Brian McMonagle attacked Constand's credibility and disputed she was incapacitated, saying Cosby gave her a cold and allergy medicine only after she complained she couldn't sleep.

WHO'S IN COURT: Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam , who played Cosby's youngest daughter, Rudy Huxtable, on "The Cosby Show," accompanied him into court to show support. Cosby tweeted his thanks and said she #CameToCourtToHearTheTruth.

ON THE STAND: Kelly Johnson, who testified Cosby drugged and assaulted her at a Los Angeles hotel bungalow two decades ago.

QUOTE: "I felt embarrassed because I had a secret about the biggest celebrity in the world at the time and it was just me, just my word against his, and I was very afraid." — Johnson, on why she waited to come forward.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me