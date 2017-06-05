CBS 11 adds Anne Elise Parks to weather team

FORT WORTH Anne Elise Parks is the newest addition to the KTVT/Channel 11 weather team, the station announced today.
Parks, who fills a vacancy that’s been open since Lisa Villegas departed in March, will probably have some hot temperatures to talk about, since she begins on July 3. She’ll handle weekend-evening meteorologist duties.
For the past three years, Parks has been at KTVI-TV in St. Louis, where she was not only a meteorologist but a weekend-morning anchor. Before that, she was the morning/midday meteorologist for WTWO/WAWV in Terre Haute, Indiana.
“We are pleased to have Anne Elise join our team,” Andrea Parquet-Taylor, CBS 11’s vice president of news, said in a release. “Her experience with storms and severe weather in the Midwest will lend itself well to forecasting the ever-changing weather here in North Texas.”
Parks was evidently well-liked in St. Louis, where she said an on-air goodbye last Friday. According to the video, she met her husband and got married in St. Louis.
Parks holds a bachelor’s degree in geoscience from Mississippi State University, where she graduated with honors. According to an Internet Movie Database entry, the Mississppi native was Miss Mississippi Teen USA in 2007.
Although her bio has apparently already been removed from the KTVI website, her bio from WTWO in Terre Haute is still online.
“She especially enjoyed watching storms develop on her family farm during her childhood years,” the bio says. “As a member of her high school's journalism team, she quickly realized her love for television and story telling. ... During her time at Mississippi State, Anne Elise was selected by the meteorology department to be on the Great Plains Storm Chase team. For sixteen days, the team of two professors and eight students traveled to nine different states, chasing storms and gaining invaluable in the field experience.”
In the St. Louis video, Parks clearly comes off as a Cardinals fan, but she appears to be quick to adapt to teen fandom in her new market.
"I am thrilled to join the talented, experienced CBS 11 weather team and look forward to making North Texas home,” Parks said in the release. “Plus, as a Mississippi State grad, I can't wait to cheer on fellow Bulldog Dak Prescott!”