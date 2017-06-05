Concert Picks: Jazz on the Trinity at Panther Island; Bell Biv DeVoe at Verizon

Jazz on the Trinity at Panther Island Pavilion
Remember Jazz on the Boulevard, the Fort Worth jazz festival that went belly up a few years back? Saturday’s Jazz on the Trinity revives those memories as it seeks to create a similar vibe of cool jazz on a warm but, hopefully, not too hot or stormy day. Grammy winner Lalah Hathaway headlines while the other acts on the bill include the Robert Glasper Experiment, Avery Sunshine, Maysa, the Foreign Exchange, Ahyonz featuring Kenya C, and Dionne.
5 p.m. Saturday. Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth. $45-$199.
Bell Biv DeVoe at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
The ’90s and the New Jack Swing-era live again with this show featuring New Edition spinoff group Bell Biv DeVoe who will no doubt be bringing the hits this Friday at Grand Prairie’s Verizon Amphitheatre, including “Poison,” “Do Me” and “B.B.D. (I Thought It Was Me).” But the threesome isn’t going to be alone riding that nostalgia train. Three other, hit-ready R&B groups from the era — Guy (“I Like”), SWV (“Right Here/Human Nature”) and En Vogue (“Giving Him Something He Can Feel”) — will be opening.
8 p.m. Friday. Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie. $30-$89.75