Audit: Colorado film office can't verify economic benefits

The Associated Press

Posted 3:11pm on Monday, Jun. 05, 2017

DENVER A state audit has found that Colorado's film incentives office paid nearly $2 million to production companies without formal contracts.

Monday's audit also found that the state film office generally decides whether to offer subsidies based on talks with producers rather than development criteria.

Auditors determined that the film office can't determine how many people are employed or how much tax revenue is generated by project it contributes to.

The audit is sure to renew Republican lawmakers' criticisms of an office they say has produced little benefit for Colorado.

GOP lawmakers succeeded in cutting its $3 million budget to $750,000 for the fiscal year that begins July 1.



