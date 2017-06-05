'Tonight Show' scientist leaving day job at Arkansas museum

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. An Arkansas scientist who has made a series of appearances on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" will leave his day job at the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock on Wednesday.
The museum's chief marketing officer, Kendall Thornton, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday (http://bit.ly/2rDS0Z4 ) that Kevin Delaney has been in high demand across the country and will pursue those opportunities. Thornton said Delaney had most recently been working as a contractor.
Delaney was initially hired as an animal caretaker five years ago but drew interest from "The Tonight Show" after building a following while demonstrating principles of science.
On The Science Channel's show "Street Science," he has shown viewers how to hold a fire in their palms, build a hoverboard and lie painlessly on a bed of nails.