Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Favre, Jeter, North, Rucker team up on PGA Tour

The Associated Press

Posted 2:31pm on Monday, Jun. 05, 2017

MADISON, Wis. Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, U.S. Open champ Andy North and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Darius Rucker will team up on the golf course for a good cause.

The celebrity foursome will play a 9-hold scramble June 24 at the American Family Insurance Championship on the PGA Tour in Madison. Proceeds are directed to the golfer Steve Stricker's foundation for Children's Hospital and other charities.

The full tournament is June 19-25 at the second annual championship. Seventy-eight players are competing for a $2 million purse.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me