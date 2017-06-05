Wires  >  AP Music

Billy Joel postpones concert because of viral infection

The Associated Press

Posted 12:26pm on Monday, Jun. 05, 2017

NEW YORK Billy Joel is postponing his Tuesday night concert in New York City because of a viral infection.

His spokesperson said in a statement Monday that doctors are forcing the 68-year-old singer to postpone his concert at Madison Square Garden. Ticketholders for the Tuesday show will be able to see Joel at MSG on Dec. 20.

The statement reads: "Billy understands that this is an inconvenience for ticketholders and apologizes for re-scheduling on such short notice."

Joel has been performing shows at MSG once a month since 2014. In 2015 he set a record for most performances by a single artist at MSG.

Online: http://www.billyjoelmsg.com



