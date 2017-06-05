Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Comedian Jerry Lewis hospitalized for infection

Posted 11:06am on Monday, Jun. 05, 2017

LAS VEGAS A publicist for Jerry Lewis says the comedian is recovering after being treated at a Las Vegas hospital for a urinary tract infection.

The 91-year-old comedian and actor was taken to the hospital on Friday so that he could get antibiotics immediately to treat the condition.

Publicist Candi Cazau says he is doing fine and is expected to be released shortly.

Lewis has dealt with a variety of health issues in the past, including hospitalizations in 2012 for his blood sugar and in 2011 for being overly tired.

The comedian is scheduled to travel to Toronto later this week to shoot a movie.



