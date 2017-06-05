Favre, Jeter to tee off at Champions Tour celebrity foursome

MADISON, Wis. The PGA Tour Champions event in Madison will be drawing a couple well-known sports figures for the weekend's celebrity foursome.
Organizers for the American Family Insurance Championship have announced that Hall of Fame quarterback and former Green Bay Packer Brett Favre, along with former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter, will take part in the nine-hole scramble on June 24.
They will be joined by singer-songwriter Darius Rucker and two-time U.S. Open champion Andy North. Rucker is also holding a concert in Madison on June 23 as part of events for the weekend tournament at University Ridge.
The second annual tourney will include the first appearance as a player by tournament host and Wisconsin native Steve Stricker, who turned 50 this year.