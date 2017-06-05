Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Ballet dancer jumps into action, saves man from subway track

The Associated Press

Posted 1:16am on Monday, Jun. 05, 2017

NEW YORK A New York ballet dancer can also add heroics to his repertoire — having saved a homeless man who was pushed onto subway tracks over the weekend.

Thirty-one-year-old Gray Davis, a dancer with the American Ballet Theater, says no one was acting to help the unidentified man who had fallen onto the subway tracks Saturday night. Davis tells the New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2rrzWCL ) he jumped onto the tracks and lifted the unconscious man onto the platform, before swinging himself up using his ballet training.

NYPD officials say they arrested a 23-year-old woman in connection with the assault.

Davis was not dancing that night due to a herniated disk injury, but he had just left a performance of "The Golden Cockerel" that night, which featured his wife as a soloist.



