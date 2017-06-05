Andrea Jaxson, ‘Night Light’ host, out after nearly 20 years at KLTY (update)

DALLAS (Updated with statement from Jaxson, info about new host and correction on status of program.)
Andrea Jaxson, the longtime host of the “Night Light” program that airs weeknights on contemporary-Christian station KLTY/94.9 FM, is no longer with the station.
On her own Facebook page, Jaxson linked to a post from a discussion board on radio/music-industry website AllAccess.com titled “ Sad Moves in Dallas.” “Andrea Jaxson ... as of today is no longer on the air, after 20 years on-air [at KLTY],” says the post, which is dated June 1.
Jaxson confirmed the departure by adding, “20 years is a great run!” on Facebook, in a post from late Thursday night. “Night Light,” which was syndicated to other markets, has been canceled, according to the discussion-board post.
UPDATE: During the weekend, Jaxson issued a statement about her departure.
“I'm eternally grateful for the opportunity the team at KLTY and [parent company] Salem Media Group has given me for that last 20 years in Dallas and on a national level. It has been a dream come true and exceeded all expectations. To be a part of such a special station is more than anyone could ever ask for. This run has been a collective success! It's because of the team at KLTY, Salem Music Network, our affiliates and the entire industry that have made it possible to see a show like ‘Night Light’ reach heights no one could have ever predicted. That has been a joy to watch. I have to thank our affiliates for trusting us with your airwaves at night. No doubt, we will miss reaching your listeners! It's always been my motto to work hard and stay out of God's way, this will never change! I'm looking for to what He has already set in motion. The future is bright.”
The station issued a simple statement last week: “Andrea has been with KLTY for nearly 20 years and we're so thankful of everything she has done for KLTY and [parent company] Salem Media Group.” Stations typically don’t say much more than that when it comes to personnel matters; sometimes, merely getting confirmation of a departure can be difficult.
When the original version of this story posted Friday afternoon, it looked like “Night Light” has been canceled. But that’s not the case. Bonnie Curry, a 20-year-plus veteran of KLTY, has been named the new host of the program, which will air from 7 to 10 p.m. weeknights. Curry, who is also the station’s midday DJ, will retain her 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekday gig. “Night Light” will continue to be syndicated.
According to her KLTY bio, Curry has been in radio since she was 15 years old, is also as the station’s creative services director and production manager.
Jaxson also started her radio career in her teens: HisAir.Net, a website that covers Christian radio, did a Q&A with Jaxson in October , noting that Jaxson “began her radio career at the early age of 17 at Dolly Parton’s radio station WDLY in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.” She moved on to WIVK in Knoxville and had a brief stint at a Top 40 station before coming to DFW.
Accompanying the story is a photo of a what appears to be a KLTY newsletter announcing Jaxson — then billed as “Andi Jackson” — joining KLTY, which at the time was at 94.1 FM.
In 2013, KTVT/Channel 11 did a feature on “Night Light,” an inspirational call-in/music show that began airing in 2007, although Jaxson’s tenure as the station’s evening personality started long before that.