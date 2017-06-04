Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians ratify contract

The Associated Press

Posted 4:51pm on Sunday, Jun. 04, 2017

BALTIMORE Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians have ratified a one-year contract with management.

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2s7AyP2 ) the agreement announced Friday comes three months before the old contract expires. The new agreement begins Sept. 11 and includes a pay raise. The minimum weekly scale will rise about $30 from $1,560 to $1,591.20.

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra president and CEO Peter Kjome says his sense is that next year they'll "work toward a multi-year agreement."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me