It’s becoming a pattern: Weather dampens Index Fest fun

FORT WORTH In its first year as under its new name, the beer is still the headlining act at Index Fest.
And this year, the shoes you came in to a swampy Panther Island Pavillion Saturday have no doubt found a new home in the trash, as the weather, again, played too big a role in how the day wewnt down. Saturday rains continued until almost 1 p.m. in the area, leaving the ground muddy and mushy and the crowd a little thin.
The beer tents and vendors had to push back their setup, which meant the grounds opened an hour later than originally scheduled. Opening act Oil Boom, sort of a cross between The Black Keys and Reverend Horton Heat, played its 5:15 p.m. set to basically no one, as those in the VIP line were still getting checked into the event.
But after a few beer samples, those who showed up to the quagmire got over it. Lakewood Brewing Company brought two different types of its famously rich Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, and the brews flew in from as far away as Iceland, as Einstok Craft Brewery said “Skál!” to Texas with its Wee Heavy Scottish Ale.
Sadly, though, the music was not nearly as interesting. With Mother Nature playing as many tricks as it has on festival organizers in recent years, it’s no wonder this year’s Index Fest bill seemed to have a little hitch in its getalong.
The third act of the day, Johnnyswim, coaxed the first real crowd away from the beer tents and in the general direction of the stage. They’re an L.A.-based married couple who sing faux-folk songs while gazing longingly into each other’s eyes, and they got about as mushy as the ground below them as a crowd of 100-200 eventually took note.
After Dawes started, just after 9 p.m., many of the beer tents began to fold up, more likely due to decreased foot traffic than to any shortage of beer. It was a shame, because Dawes’ music, which charts as something called adult alternative, is perfect in-the-background music, ideal for listening to out of one ear as you’re doing something else, say, drinking.
But the walkways between the pouring stations at the pavillion park were rather dimly lit, and when mixed with muddy conditions and 10 or 12 beer samples coarsing through their veins, many may have thought it wise to stick closer to the stage. Or, heck, maybe they were just Dawes fans. It’s at least plausible, as the crowd swelled to almost 1,000 for the headliners.
They saved the 2009 hit “When My Time Comes” for the end, but kept the crowd nodding its collective head with newer material, including a drink-heavy tune from their latest release, 2016’s “We’re All Gonna Die” titled “When the Tequila Runs Out.”
Eventually, we all found ourselves without a drink and without someone to pour us another. With luck, everyone got an Uber ride home.