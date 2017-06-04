Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

'Wonder Woman' becomes box-office force with $100.5M debut

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

Posted 10:11am on Sunday, Jun. 04, 2017

NEW YORK "Wonder Woman" has soared to a $100.5 million box-office debut in North American theaters, making the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film the biggest opening ever for a movie directed by a woman.

According to studio estimates Sunday, the well-reviewed "Wonder Woman" surpassed industry expectations with one of the summer's biggest debuts. Starring Gal Gadot as the Amazonian warrior, "Wonder Woman" is the rare female-led film in an overwhelmingly male superhero landscape.

It proved a hit with moviegoers, earning an A CinemaScore and, while skewing somewhat female, drew a fairly even split audience. Warner Bros. said 52 percent of the audience was female and 48 percent male.

Last week's top film, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," is expected to slide steeply for a distant second place.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me