Manchester Police release man arrested after concert blast

The Associated Press

Posted 9:26am on Sunday, Jun. 04, 2017

LONDON Police in Manchester, England have released a 23-year-old man who had been arrested as part of the investigation into the attack on an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people.

Greater Manchester Police said Sunday the man was let go without being charged with a crime.

They say that leaves 11 men in custody for questioning. The men are being held on suspicion of violating the Terrorism Act. They have not been identified or charged.

Seven other suspects detained after the May 22 suicide bombing were released without charges earlier.

The bomb was detonated by 22-year-old Salman Abedi, a Briton of Libyan descent who died in the blast. Police are trying to uncover clues about a suspected network that supported him.

Grande is scheduled to perform a benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday night.



