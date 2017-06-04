Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Harbor group to award $50K in grants for free beach events

The Associated Press

Posted 9:06am on Sunday, Jun. 04, 2017

BOSTON Save the Harbor/Save the Bay will award more than $50,000 in grants to support more than 40 free beach events and activities on the Boston Harbor region's public beaches.

The Better Beaches Program Grants will fund concerts and sand-sculpting competitions, family beach festivals and movie nights, kayak and swimming lessons, art and storytelling on the shore, fire-juggling clowns and a Pokemon Go festival.

This year's recipients include 27 organizations in nine waterfront neighborhoods and beachfront communities, including Lynn, Nahant, Revere, Winthrop, East Boston, South Boston, Dorchester, Quincy and Hull.

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay is a nonprofit harbor advocacy organization.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me