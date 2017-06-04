Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Bill would end dismissal of convictions when defendants die

Posted 8:11am on Sunday, Jun. 04, 2017

BOSTON The dismissal of Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction after the former NFL star took his life in prison has renewed calls to change a longstanding legal tradition in Massachusetts.

On Monday, lawmakers will hear testimony on a proposed law that would keep intact criminal convictions of people who die before their appeals are heard. That would eliminate the current legal doctrine cited by a judge last month in vacating Hernandez's conviction in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player.

The bill before the Legislature's Judiciary Committee was filed on behalf of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan well before Hernandez's death. If passed, it would only affect future cases and have no impact on the Hernandez ruling.

Democratic state Rep. Evandro Carvalho of Boston recently filed similar legislation.



