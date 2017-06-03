New sculpture is home for bees at New Orleans zoo

NEW ORLEANS A new sculpture at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans is a work of art that also serves as a nesting site for wild bees.
It's called the "bee palace." The 7-foot-tall cone tapers up from a 4-foot base. It's been placed in the zoo's Butterfly Garden just outside the gorilla exhibit.
The palace has a series of holes on one side and is designed as a home for varieties of wild bees that don't live in colonies.
A zoo news release says the work was created by artist Esther Solondz. It will help the zoo bring attention to the important role bees play in pollination of food crops for people and livestock.